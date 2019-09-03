CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike

The owner of a transport company has slammed the City of Cape Town for wrongfully impounding one of his trucks during a nationwide truck strike.

Trucks across the country have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest.

Members of the National Truck Drivers' Foundation are campaigning against the employment of foreigners in the trucking sector.

A Cape Town businessman, named Andre, says his truck driver was pulled over by protesters in Cape Town, intimidated and forced to hand over the keys.

The vehicle was involuntarily used to obstruct the roadway and later impounded by traffic officials, despite Andre's attempts to explain the circumstances.

The business owner says he's lost money over the past 24 hours as the truck is yet to be released.

He claims he's been sent from pillar to post without proper assistance from police, traffic authorities or safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith.

He argues that traffic officials should have had the foresight to prepare for the chaos caused by the protests.

The issue is that everybody at senior level knew that there was this protest.. these thugs. So why did senior manager instruct the [traffic] officers who I dealt with to impound the truck? Andre - Cape Town businessman

The senior chaps knew what was going on yesterday. Andre - Cape Town businessman

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan has offered to help resolve the matter.

