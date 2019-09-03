CapeTalk's website has a new look

CapeTalk has refreshed the station website many times since launching in 1997.

In the past, the web was an afterthought for a radio broadcaster.

However, it is becoming a valuable place to ensure you need never miss anything that was on the air.

Another major shift has been accessing the web via your phone.

The refreshed site is an evolution to make it easier for mobile users to find the latest content and bookmark the homepage or the page that best suits your needs.

The new home page

The first thing you will notice is that the live radio stream is always visible.

Clicking the arrow icon will open the contact and line-up options.

Your favourite show

You can scroll through the shows or see them all via the "Shows" tab. Bookmark your favourite shows to easily see the podcast audio and articles from the show.

Finding everything else

Ever heard of a "hamburger menu"?

It is the name given to the three-line icon you will always see on the top left of the website when viewed on your phone. Clicking it allows you to find the other parts of the website and search for anything you might not see right away.

Something not quite right?

Should you spot something that does not work - or you think could work better - please let us know about it.