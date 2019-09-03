No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele insists that the violent attacks across Gauteng have not yet reached a crisis point.

Jeppestown, Malvern, Hillbrow, Tembisa, Turffontein and parts of Tshwane are some of the areas hit by sporadic attacks involving looting and arson.

Cele says it is not necessary to call in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for reinforcement in the province.

He argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the deployment of the army could be a possibility.

We absolutely have no crisis on this one. We just need a better mobilisation of Saps. Bheki Cele - Police Minister

We have not reached the point of having the army. Bheki Cele - Police Minister

Cele says he has spoken with the national police commissioner to help distribute police resources more effectively.

The minister will on Tuesday meet with various community leaders in central Johannesburg in a bid quell tensions.

Cele says that although the looting has died down, the situation in the CBD remains very tense.

