No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele insists that the violent attacks across Gauteng have not yet reached a crisis point.
Jeppestown, Malvern, Hillbrow, Tembisa, Turffontein and parts of Tshwane are some of the areas hit by sporadic attacks involving looting and arson.
Read: Mashaba says unrest in Joburg CBD boils down to criminality
Cele says it is not necessary to call in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for reinforcement in the province.
He argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.
Meanwhile, it's been reported that Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the deployment of the army could be a possibility.
We absolutely have no crisis on this one. We just need a better mobilisation of Saps.Bheki Cele - Police Minister
We have not reached the point of having the army.Bheki Cele - Police Minister
Cele says he has spoken with the national police commissioner to help distribute police resources more effectively.
The minister will on Tuesday meet with various community leaders in central Johannesburg in a bid quell tensions.
Cele says that although the looting has died down, the situation in the CBD remains very tense.
Listen to the full discussion with Clement Manyathela:
This article first appeared on 702 : No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More