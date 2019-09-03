'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) CEO Madoda Mxakwe has taken the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show speaks to EWN reporter Barry Bateman, who has more insight on the story.
Bateman says Mxakwe has discussed the turnaround strategy that he and the leadership have been trying to implement at the SABC.
He says despite not receiving the cash injection from the government, they managed to keep the organisation afloat. He talks about how the SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
Mxakwe also told the commission that he is confident that despite the cash injection, the turnaround strategy is the right step to take, Bateman reports.
He told the commission that the SABC did everything in order to appease the government for the cash injection but it hasn't happened.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
This article first appeared on 702 : 'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
