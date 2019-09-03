Nordic cop-turned-crime-writer takes readers behind police tape
Police veteran and crime author Jorn Lier Horst is one of the most successful writers in Norway.
He says his novels have been inspired by his years of work on crime scenes and knowledge of police procedures.
Horst never thought he'd be a writer or a policeman while growing up - but he eventually became both.
The author says his love for reading mystery novels is what led him to become a homicide detective.
Later, he explains that his frustration with a disappointing crime novel is what led him to put pen to paper and write his own.
I like to bring the readers behind the police barriers. Into the places where not a lot of people are allowed to work.Jorn Lier Horst, Novelist
When I was working as a homicide detective, we were lucky if we had two murders and lucky that we have something to work with.Jorn Lier Horst, Novelist
I want to write about what makes a man become a killer.Jorn Lier Horst, Novelist
His debut novel Key Witness was based on a true murder story and his latest book The Cabin is part of the second instalment in his Cold Case Quartet.
The author will be attending this year's Open Book Festival, which will run on 4-8 September 2019.
Visit the Open Book Festival website for more details.
Listen to the full conversation on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Entertainment
Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
Theatre legend David Kramer re-imagines hit musical about Cape's drug world
It's a fresh take on the old musical production 'Poison'. While the name has changed, the subject matter remains the same.Read More
[WATCH] Riky Rick dancing with wheelchair-bound fan warms people's hearts
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
This person's lame attempt to get birthday discount doesn't end well
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Theatre legend Pieter-Dirk Uys on '#HeTwo: Evita Exposed'
The satirist joins John Maytham to chat about alter ego Evita Bezuidenhout confronting him face-to-face in his new show for the first time ever. (Then Tannie Evita herself phones in)Read More
It's having 15 people behind you to take care of - Niq Mhlongo on 'black tax'
The Dog Eat Dog writer talks to John Maytham about his latest book, Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?Read More
[WATCH] Sjava gives a stellar performance on #702Unplugged
The award-winning recording artist performs Linda, Qhawe and his hit single Umama.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 30 August 2019
Book-a-holic and Cape Talk John Maytham shares his best book picks for the week.Read More
[LISTEN] Azania in conversation with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma
Maqoma sat down with Azania Mosaka for this week's Friday Profile.Read More
[LISTEN] Electric cello trio release classic Clegg cover in aid of local charity
All-female group Rosanthorn have released their version of Clegg's hit 'Scatterlings of Africa' in aid of the Franschhoek Hospice.Read More