Nordic cop-turned-crime-writer takes readers behind police tape

Police veteran and crime author Jorn Lier Horst is one of the most successful writers in Norway.

He says his novels have been inspired by his years of work on crime scenes and knowledge of police procedures.

Horst never thought he'd be a writer or a policeman while growing up - but he eventually became both.

The author says his love for reading mystery novels is what led him to become a homicide detective.

Later, he explains that his frustration with a disappointing crime novel is what led him to put pen to paper and write his own.

I like to bring the readers behind the police barriers. Into the places where not a lot of people are allowed to work. Jorn Lier Horst, Novelist

When I was working as a homicide detective, we were lucky if we had two murders and lucky that we have something to work with. Jorn Lier Horst, Novelist

I want to write about what makes a man become a killer. Jorn Lier Horst, Novelist

His debut novel Key Witness was based on a true murder story and his latest book The Cabin is part of the second instalment in his Cold Case Quartet.

