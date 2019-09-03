Azania Mosaka discusses oils with dietitian and author of Eat Ting Mpho Tshukudu for this week's "Live Well" segment.

There are varying types of fats. The most common are saturated and unsaturated. Saturated is mainly fat from animal sources and coconut oil and unsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature and are from seeds and nuts - for example peanut oil, pumpkin seed oil olive oil etc.

Tshukudu runs us through a further breakdown of these fats, as well as what you should be consuming. She advises against trans fats.

She shares some of the reasons why you do need fat.

It makes your skin glow and your hair. It is good for a lot of chemical reactions, the hormones that we have in the body. Our cell membranes also need to have a certain level of omega 3's to function properly and to make the cells more fluid. Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting

We also need oils for absorption of many nutrients especially vitamin A, D, E and K. Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting

We need to reduce the oil that we eat in the food and go to natural sources. Mpho Tshukudu, Dietitian and author of Eat Ting

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming?