[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
It's possibly one of the most difficult types of relationships to master successfully.
Raising children with a person you're no longer romantically involved with. A person you may harbour feelings of resentment, distrust or someone who you simply dislike.
But in this day and age co-parenting is becoming the norm for many families and if it's not done right, the ones who inevitably end up suffering are the children.
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz says the key to successful co-parenting is simple:
It's the ability to love your children more than you potentially hate your ex.Laura Markowtiz, Alliance For Kids
She says it's about putting your individual differences aside for the good of your kids.
In a perfect world, a great co-parenting relationship is one that really holds the children in mind.Laura Markowtiz, Alliance For Kids
Markowtiz says a good barometer when it comes to measuring how well you're doing as a co-parent is to look at how your children respond to you both.
They're not having to choose a parent to side with. They're not having to feel split.Laura Markowtiz, Alliance For Kids
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming?
Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
In the market for a new car? Keep in mind the real cost, says financial planner
Don't be lulled into that 'got to have it now' feeling, cautions Paul Roelofse.Read More
VW's new T-Cross 'raises the bar' in compact SUV market
Motoring journalist Phuti Mpyane rates the Polo-based SUV, which launches in South Africa in September.Read More
[LISTEN] Liz Letsoala on her journey as a young entrepreneur
The Masodi Organics founder named the company after her mother, whose name means 'perfectionist'.Read More
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More