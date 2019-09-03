[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting

It's possibly one of the most difficult types of relationships to master successfully.

Raising children with a person you're no longer romantically involved with. A person you may harbour feelings of resentment, distrust or someone who you simply dislike.

But in this day and age co-parenting is becoming the norm for many families and if it's not done right, the ones who inevitably end up suffering are the children.

Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz says the key to successful co-parenting is simple:

It's the ability to love your children more than you potentially hate your ex. Laura Markowtiz, Alliance For Kids

She says it's about putting your individual differences aside for the good of your kids.

In a perfect world, a great co-parenting relationship is one that really holds the children in mind. Laura Markowtiz, Alliance For Kids

Markowtiz says a good barometer when it comes to measuring how well you're doing as a co-parent is to look at how your children respond to you both.

They're not having to choose a parent to side with. They're not having to feel split. Laura Markowtiz, Alliance For Kids

Listen to the full interview below: