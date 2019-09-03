[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula has recounted how she was gang-raped 30 years ago and how one of the perpetrators was found not guilty just recently.
She says she was thrown over a high wall and left unconscious at the time of the ordeal.
She has described how she has struggled with nightmares over the years and has had to live with the trauma.
I have my husband who has witnessed me going through all the emotions and nightmares. I would wake up in the middle of the night and run, and my husband will literally catch me because I would have nightmares of running away from these people who were raping me.Paula, Caller
For years I was wearing three underwears, three bras and a tight and a swimming costume because I was afraid. My husband knew that and went through all these years watching me dressing like that but the guys were found not guilty.Paula, Caller
RELATED: Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women
I am feeling like Uyinene and the difference between her and I is that I didn't die, I am still alive.Paula, Caller
Our justice system has dismally failed us. We have been dismally failed.Paula, Caller
Click on the link below to hear Paula's story...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
More from Politics
Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
Attorney Tracey Lomax-Nixon explains how the process would work.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla explains why the federation supports the cutting of benefits for parliamentarians.Read More
'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the latest at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
Women & Men Against Child Abuse will offer support during her court appearance.Read More
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More