Caller, Paula has recounted how she was gang-raped 30 years ago and how one of the perpetrators was found not guilty just recently.

She says she was thrown over a high wall and left unconscious at the time of the ordeal.

She has described how she has struggled with nightmares over the years and has had to live with the trauma.

I have my husband who has witnessed me going through all the emotions and nightmares. I would wake up in the middle of the night and run, and my husband will literally catch me because I would have nightmares of running away from these people who were raping me. Paula, Caller

For years I was wearing three underwears, three bras and a tight and a swimming costume because I was afraid. My husband knew that and went through all these years watching me dressing like that but the guys were found not guilty. Paula, Caller

RELATED: Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women

I am feeling like Uyinene and the difference between her and I is that I didn't die, I am still alive. Paula, Caller

Our justice system has dismally failed us. We have been dismally failed. Paula, Caller

Click on the link below to hear Paula's story...

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'