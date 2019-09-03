Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt has described the presence of patriarchy as 'soul sickness' in the church.

Pollitt, the head of the Jesuit Institute of South Africa, says Christian churches need to examine themselves and the ways in which churches allow patriarchy to thrive.

We need to break the silence on this issue and our complicity in it because of our own patriarchal foundations and attitude. Russell Pollitt, Director - Jesuit Institute of South Africa

Patriarchy is a profound warping of the human spirit that enables men to think that they have some sort of divine power over women, that they are superior. Russell Pollitt, Director - Jesuit Institute of South Africa

This article first appeared on 702 : Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest