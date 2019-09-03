UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has declared Wednesday a day of mourning following the brutal death of first-year student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The 19-year-old UCT disappeared just over a week ago and it’s since emerged that she’d been raped and murdered.

A Clareinch Post Office worker appeared before the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday after confessing to the crimes.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.

The university has invited students and staff to attend a picket outside Parliament on Wednesday from 09:00 until 11:00.

Attendees are encouraged to wear black clothing and make banners that speak out against sexual and gender-based violence.

Thereafter, a memorial service will be held on the steps in front of Sarah Baartman Hall at UCT's upper campus between 12:00 and 14:00.

This will be followed by an assembly from 14:00 to 16:00.

Visit the UCT website for more information on the day's events.