[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
There's been widespread outrage in response to a tweet posted by government in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of gender-based violence.
The tweet came in the midst of a flood of social media posts, mainly from women, who spoke of their anger, helplessness and fear at being a woman in South Africa.
Many of those commenting used the hashtag #AmINext?
The surge of comments followed the appearance in court on Monday of a 42-year-old man charged with the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrewetyana.
We are womxn. We are Uyinene. We are vulnerable. None of us is safe. Position doesn’t matter. We are all in danger. #AmINext #RIPUyinene #UyineneMrwetyana #stopviolenceagainstwomen 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/gmG65QPB5I— Mamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) September 3, 2019
Cape Talk host Pippa Hudson added her voice to those criticising the government for its post.
Here's a heads up for you and your cronies Mr President, Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed.Pippa Hudson, Cape Talk presenter
We do not ALLOW ourselves to be cat-called and be groped.Pippa Hudson, Cape Talk presenter
As long as you continue putting the burden of the response on our shoulders you are never going to fix this problem.Pippa Hudson, Cape Talk presenter
The tweet has since been deleted, however, an annotated version is being shared on social media.
Here are my corrections to the South African Government’s victim blaming tweet. #AmINext #EnoughIsEnough #SAShutdown pic.twitter.com/n5hImYcemK— Botlhale Tshetlo (@TlhaleD) September 3, 2019
Listen to Hudson's full comment below:
