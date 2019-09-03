Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction

A change.org petition circulated on social media gained over 400,000 signatures on Tuesday afternoon, in a call for the South African government to implement the death sentence as a means of justice in crimes against women and children.

There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Mrwetyana's body was found in Khayelitsha. The suspect, a Post Office employee, appeared in court on Monday and was charged with her murder and rape after he confessed.

The Total Shutdown movement's spokesperson Lesley Ncube says while the death penalty is a violation of human rights and is extreme, this is the country has reached a tipping point.

This is how far we have come in terms of wanting to deal with the scourge against women and children in this country. Lesley Ncube, Spokesperson - The Total Shutdown

Does it work? Various statistics across the world show that there isn't much of a variant whether the death penalty is enforced or not but this is the level of frustration, hurt and anger... Lesley Ncube, Spokesperson - The Total Shutdown

Speaking on short-term solutions, Ncube says perpetrators should not be granted bail.

Hold off with the men and deny them bail. If they are let out on bail they could commit the crime again, they could actually go kill their victims or survivors. Lesley Ncube, Spokesperson - The Total Shutdown

Can we have a rapid response because we cannot look at the situation in isolation. Right now there is acrophobia attacks happening across Gauteng, we know there are migrant women that are going to be affected. What is happening with them in terms of ensuring that they have safety in shelters. Lesley Ncube, Spokesperson - The Total Shutdown

