'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?

A Cape Town father-of-one has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.

OB Sitwayi took to social media with the self-reflecting question, 'What kind of a man am I?'

The perpetrators are men. I am a man. I began to think. What kind of a man am I? I have a girl child. I have a three-year old daughter. The love of my heart. How much am I doing to protect her? OB Sitwayi

Many women on social media, using the hashtag #AmINext, have been critical of men claiming too many have remained silent in the fight against GBV.

My wife, my sisters, my colleagues and my friends. How safe is my wife around me? Can any of these women trust me? Can any of them trust me for help when in danger? OB Sitwayi

Sitwayi also made reference to the recent rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrewetyana.