NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Tears Foundation was promised money during a summit a few months ago, but during the budget speech, there was no mention of such aid.
Tears Foundation is an organisation that provides access to crisis intervention, advocacy, counselling, and prevention education services for those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual abuse.
Joanne Joseph speaks to Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie about why NGOs struggle instead of government offering support.
Unfortunately, women haven't stood up in many ways and be counted, and I think that has come to an end. There is a lot of outrage in the female community and, of course, together with their partners because we can't do it alone.Mara Glennie, Founder - Tears Foundation
The cherry on top is that the government is telling us that we are responsible for our own rapes and abuse.Mara Glennie, Founder - Tears Foundation
As to how the NGOs cope without support from the government, Glennie says it is extremely difficult and urged business to come on board.
She says most people just want pictures for their annual yearbooks and to get maximum marketing mileage out of the CSI (corporate social investment) spending.
Organisations like mine where government funding was given to them, it all changed, and all you have to do is do more work yourself, lay off your staff.Mara Glennie, Founder - Tears Foundation
The minimum wage for rape counsellors in this country is R3,500 a month, nobody can live on that. Basically, I am saying we can't survive unless business puts a private fund together to help the rape facilities and do the work the government should.Mara Glennie, Founder - Tears Foundation
This article first appeared on 702
