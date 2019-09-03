Busa plans to meet with police minister over wave of attacks in Gauteng

While Business Unity South Africa (Busa) plans to meet with Police Minister Bheki Cele over the looting and violence in parts of Gauteng.

Several parts of the province including the Johannesburg CBD, Ekurhuleni and Pretoria have been gripped by violence since the weekend forcing certain businesses to close.

Busa president Sipho Pityana says South Africans must work together to distance themselves from what he says is the 'ruthless and unbecoming conduct' of some citizens.

Us South Africans are doing business in various parts of the continent, that is how integration of a continental economy is going to work, there is going to movements of goods and services and people, so we must be accommodating. Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity South Africa (Busa)

We must ensure that it is safe to do business in South Africa regardless of where you are coming from. Sipho Pityana, President - Business Unity South Africa (Busa)

Meanwhile the SA-Nigeria Business Chamber (SA-NBC) has condemned attacks on foreign owned and other businesses.

SA-NBC says not only does the violence affect the livelihood law-abiding people but the hostilities have implications beyond SA's borders, putting 'enormous strain' on South Africa’s relations with other African nations.

Consumer Goods Council of SA CEO Gwarega Mangozhe says its members have taken a cautious approach in hotspot areas where they have had to close up shop.

He says there has been a significant impact on trading hours and the supply chain as a whole.

One of our members are saying that one of their trucks was burnt, 60 trucks were disrupted yesterday and then today as many as 80 trucks were disrupted so you can imagine the unintended consequences down the chain as far as trading is concerned. Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of SA

Click on the link below to hear more...

National Treasurer of the Somali Community Board of South Africa Ibrahim Abdullahi says Somali shops have also been targeted.

We have been the target from 2008, 2016 , 2018 and 2019. As of the last 24 hours we have lost 100 tuck shops. Varying from R 260, 000 to R 500, 000... Ibrahim Abdullahi, National Treasurer - Somali Community Board of South Africa

We are talking about places like Thembisa and Soweto. Ibrahim Abdullahi, National Treasurer - Somali Community Board of South Africa

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends: