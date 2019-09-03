'WEF Africa may force SA government to pay attention to the issue of xenophobia'

Business consultancy Africa At Work's chief executive Dianna Games says the violent looting of foreign owned shops may force the South African government to pay more attention to issues of xenophobia.

Looting was reported in a number of areas in Gauteng, including Jeppestown, Malvern, Alexandra, Ekurhuleni and Sunnyside in Pretoria on Monday with the Nigerian government condemning the wave of attacks.

Games says perceptions of the country across Africa has a knock on effect.

It actually forces the South African government to maybe pay more attention to this issue than they seem to have done in the past. Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work

I think people's frustrations and economic circumstances are also getting worse... ANC is drifting and sort of navel-gazing if you like, while Rome burns. Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work

I think a lot of it is focused on resources and foreigners seem to be the focus of that frustration. Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work

The aftermath of looting in Alexandra, Johannesburg on 3 September 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN

It is not just a case of how people perceive us coming in for a big international conference like that but it is how we are perceived across Africa and it does have a knock on effect. Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work

Describing Nigeria as the 'lone voice' speaking out against xenophobic attacks, Games says there needs to be a bigger push-back from Africa in a united way.

You can't just have this adhoc kind of interventions here and there. Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work

There are many people here making great contributions to South Africa. Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work

In fact the timing is very good for hopefully some discussions about this issue with the people who are present because it does affect Zimbabwe and all these other countries around us. Dianna Games, Chief executive - Africa At Work

