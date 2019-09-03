Tilana Stander talks about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father.
Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
Tilana Stander, the daughter of Joao Rodrigues, the man accused of killing anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, has opened a sexual assault case against the former apartheid security branch policeman.
Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive played some excerpts from Stander's previous interview on the show and also spoke to Women & Men Against Child Abuse director Miranda Jordan, whose organisation is supporting her.
We will be attending her court hearings in Pretoria and giving her advice each step of the way throughout the process, as well as provide her with emotional support.Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
We will also assist her with the flow of information from the prosecutorial team... and general hand-holding.Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
What is important for all the people, all the adult survivors that have taken the perpetrators to court, is that they want to be believed.Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
Listen below for more...
The interview with Tilana Stander is below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
More from Politics
Landmark high court judgment exposes an ANC government that hinders land reform
The state has 30 days to sell the farm to Rakgase on the terms and price which would have applied had the farm been sold in 2003.Read More
Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
Attorney Tracey Lomax-Nixon explains how the process would work.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla explains why the federation supports the cutting of benefits for parliamentarians.Read More
'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the latest at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More