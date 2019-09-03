Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques

Tilana Stander, the daughter of Joao Rodrigues, the man accused of killing anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, has opened a sexual assault case against the former apartheid security branch policeman.

Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive played some excerpts from Stander's previous interview on the show and also spoke to Women & Men Against Child Abuse director Miranda Jordan, whose organisation is supporting her.

We will be attending her court hearings in Pretoria and giving her advice each step of the way throughout the process, as well as provide her with emotional support. Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse

We will also assist her with the flow of information from the prosecutorial team... and general hand-holding. Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse

What is important for all the people, all the adult survivors that have taken the perpetrators to court, is that they want to be believed. Miranda Jordan, Director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse

