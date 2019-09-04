'Spate of store robberies damages Cape Town's image'
A spate of well-orchestrated robberies have hit a number of jewellery and tech stores in the Cape Town CBD and surrounds in recent months.
Geoff Jacobs President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the chamber is concerned about the safety of staff in these stores who are in the frontline.
The impact on tourism is a serious concern he adds.
As a business chamber, our biggest concern is the damage it does to the image of the city, and our ability to attract investment and tourism.Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
A negative image is bad news for business, he emphasises.
He commends the City for working to bring the situation under control but adds the crime syndicates appear to be highly organised.
It's not folk who are opportunistic. These are planned with military precision. Our view is that authorities need to up their game.Geoff Jacobs, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
He says intelligence needs to be improved as these are people who live in communities and need to be exposed.
Businesses need to be more vigilant, train staff for these situations and invest in heightened security technology.
Listen to the interview below:
