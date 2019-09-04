'Criminal aspect a factor, but there is also resentment towards other Africans'

The South Africa government condemns ongoing xenophobic attacks spreading across the country.

Diplomatic relations between South Africa and countries in the continent are under pressure due to the ongoing unrest.

Due to the xenophobic attacks, Zambia cancelled an international friendly football match against South Africa in Lusaka next weekend, and the presidents of Rwanda, Malawi and DRC will no longer attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa held in Cape Town.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to International Relations and Co-operation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor.

There can be no justification for violence against any person nor violence from persons because they come from other countries on the continent. What is happening is absolutely unacceptable, it doesn't reflect the core and value of who South Africans are. Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Co-Operation

Minister Pandor says WEF Africa will be a working conference and they will explore issues confronting the country.

We cannot survive without the African continent being a partner with South Africa. Africans must work together because the challenges we face are so significant that they can only be addressed through African unity. Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Co-Operation

Looting is a criminal action, murder is a criminal action, drug dealing is a criminal act. I think we shouldn't underplay the criminal aspect but it is undeniable that there is resentment towards Africans from other African countries and it is something we as a nation should begin to speaks about and eradicate. Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Co-Operation

The manner of reporting needs to be addressed, says Minister Pandor.

I hear on the news that Nigerians are targetted particularly. We must make sure of the accuracy of that and ensure such reports are not heightening the tensions that render the situation difficult to manage. Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Co-Operation

