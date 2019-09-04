'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
The daughter of the man accused of killing anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol accuses her father of sexual abuse.
Tilana Stander, the daughter of Joao Rodrigues, the man accused of killing anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, has opened a sexual assault case against the former apartheid security branch policeman.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Stander on the sexual assault case she has opened.
Stander says the organisation called Women & Men Against Child Abuse helped her gain the courage to face her fears and open the case.
When I was subjected to this abuse, we as children were dominated and not allowed to speak up and we didn't have the support that is now offered by the organisation.Tilana Stander, Joao Rodrigues daughter
I am acting now because I want to represent all those women and children who don't have a voice.Tilana Stander, Joao Rodrigues daughter
She says she realised that it did not matter how far back the abuse happened, she needed to open a case not only for herself but for those who are voiceless as well.
Stander says even though she alerted her family about the abuse when she was in high school, her family didn't believe her.
He molested me, physically and verbally abused me and that went on for a long time.Tilana Stander, Joao Rodrigues daughter
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
