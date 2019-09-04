Swellendam's mountain is the gem of this holiday destination
School holidays are around the corner and here's a great getaway spot to add to your list.
Local Swellendam insider Sakkie Nel was born and raised in the area and runs the VisitSwellendam.co.za blog.
The historic town sits within the Langeberg Mountains and the Breede River in the Western Cape.
He chats to Refilwe Moloto about some of his favorite things to do and places to stay in Swellendam.
Take a listen to the wonderful hikes, horse and mountain bike trails and so much more in the interview below:
