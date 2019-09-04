Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Ndlovu Youth Choir delivers stellar performance at AGT

The inspiring South African choir have wowed the American audience with its rendition of "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston and Kygo's Steve Winwood.

Watch the beautiful video below:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir delivers moving performance at AGT semi-finals