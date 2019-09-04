How climate change is impacting financial institutions
The increase in frequency and intensity of storms, floods and droughts have been identified as major issues impacting on insurance companies.
Climate change is making it hard for insurance companies to adequately assess insurable risks which in turn will drive up premiums for consumers.
University of Pretoria Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations Danny Bradlow says climate change will affect the stability of the financial sector Internationally.
Climate change is becoming a big factor affecting so many things, so financial institutions and insurance companies have had to accept that when they do their risk planning for the things that they insure, they have to take into account the risk that climate could affect that.Danny Bradlow - Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations - University of Pretoria
Banks that don't lend on long-term are also finding that more and more of their activities are being affected by climate.Danny Bradlow - Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations - University of Pretoria
Bradlow says climate change makes it complicated and harder to access impact on monetary policy.
It doesn't affect the Reserve Bank's concern with financial stability but it affect how they are going to regulate the banks to make sure that they are managing the risk s of finance better so it affects their regulations as well.Danny Bradlow - Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations - University of Pretoria
Listen to the full interview...
More from Local
Police task team on SA femicide long overdue, says activist Lisa Vetten
Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten discusses the murder of women in South Africa and what can be done to effect change.Read More
Fixed municipal water charge is here to stay, explains City of Cape Town
Why are Capetonians still facing a fixed water charge? And has the price of prepaid electricity gone up? Municipal FAQs answered.Read More
WEF says leaders not snubbing the forum because of xenophobic attacks
Communications head Oliver Cann says they knew before Sunday that the presidents of Malawi, Rwanda will not attend the conference.Read More
ANC Western Cape echoes pleas for appointment of top cop to stamp out femicide
The party says a commissioner is needed to help fight the scourge of gender-based violence in the province.Read More
South Africa accused of lacking accountability policies to tackle femicide
Refilwe Moloto engages a panel on gender-based violence and what needs to be done to curb the scourge.Read More
'I feel suffocated in South Africa' - learners protest outside Parliament
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies has spoken to some young pupils from Cape Town High School speaking out against gender-based violence.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town pupils join picket outside Parliament over femicide in SA
The young learners are dressed in school uniform brandishing placards that speak out against sexual and gender-based violence.Read More
'Criminal aspect a factor, but there is also resentment towards other Africans'
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor condemns the recent ongoing xenophobic attacks spreading across the country.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
Swellendam's mountain is the gem of this holiday destination
Local Swellendam insider Sakkie Nel was born and raised in the area and runs the VisitSwellendam.co.za blog.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made
Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
How to spot a sophisticated investment scam
Scams range from crude and clumsy to the highly polished. Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Nigeria calls for sanctions against South Africa
"Enough is enough," said the Nigerian government in an official statement.Read More
'Somalia is a war zone. We have nothing else to do.'
The Somali Community Board of South Africa lost 100 tuckshops in the past 24 hours, says it's National Treasurer Ibrahim Abdullahi.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Latest economic growth is not good enough - economist
SA's economy grew 3.1% in the second quarter avoiding a technical recession.Read More
Busa plans to meet with police minister over wave of attacks in Gauteng
Meanwhile the SA-Nigeria Business Chamber says the violent looting that has taken place has implications beyond SA's borders.Read More
South Africa avoids recession as economy grows by 3.1%
The economy remains broken. We can’t be seduced by this handsome number, warns Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank.Read More