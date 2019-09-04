[WATCH] Air traffic controller talks a student pilot through landing

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Air traffic controller talks a student pilot through landing

When an instructor passes out, the air controller talks a student pilot through his third ever landing after passing his pilot exam.

