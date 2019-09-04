[WATCH] Cape Town pupils join picket outside Parliament over femicide in SA
Pupils from Cape Town High School have gathered outside Parliament to voice their outrage over the ongoing violence perpetrated against women and children in South Africa.
The young learners are dressed in their school uniform brandishing placards that speak out against sexual and gender-based violence.
Some of the signs read "Protect Women", "Not in My Name", "Being Female is Not a Sin" and "Pray for South Africa".
Students and staff from the University of Cape Town are also expected to stage a picket on this morning following the brutal death of first-year student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Read: UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng cancelled classes and declared Wednesday a day of mourning for the university community.
