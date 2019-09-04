South Africa accused of lacking accountability policies to tackle femicide
The scourge of femicide in South Africa has sparked a huge outcry.
Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels, Meghan Cremer, Jesse Hess are some of the recent women to die at the hands of men.
Several protests have been planned for the week, with some marching to Parliament. Also, there are petitions doing the rounds for stiffer sentences.
Refilwe Moloto engages The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children director Bernadine Bachar, The Dignity Campaign's Dare facilitator Francois Coeries and Health-e CEO Sibongile Nkosi.
Coeries says the country has a lot of boys that grow up without fathers. He says we need education and good examples.
What we see in the ground are boys who grow up without positive male role models that they can look up to. So what they learn is out on the streets from their friends.Francois Coeries, Dare facilitator - The Dignity Campaign
Any man wants to be respected but you cannot force someone to respect you, you must earn that respect. We are telling the boys that violence won't solve anything, in fact, violence breeds violence.Francois Coeries, Dare facilitator - The Dignity Campaign
Bernadine Bachar says the language of patriarchy needs to be stopped.
We need to look at the language we are using in our day to day lives and realise it is not serving us as women and perpetrates violence against them.Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre
Nkosi says it is good that survivors are able to share their stories, but how does to the process of healing start?
The recent things that are happening show the lack of accountability policies in South Africa.Sibongile Nkosi, CEO - Health-e
With the recent Twitter campaign, you can see the pain and it also shows that there is no platform for survivors to come and share their pain.Sibongile Nkosi, CEO - Health-e
Listen to the full discussion below...
