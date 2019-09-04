'I feel suffocated in South Africa' - learners protest outside Parliament
Hundreds of protestors, comprising of mainly women and children, are making their voices heard outside Parliament on Wednesday morning.
Broadcasting from there, CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies has spoken to some of the young pupils from Cape Town High School speaking out against gender-based violence.
WATCH: Cape Town pupils join picket outside Parliament over femicide in SA
#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext Protesters are singing, “What have we done?” as more demonstrators join the crowd. LP pic.twitter.com/V3M5YzjRNb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
Grade 10 learner Joy Mbesi says she does not feel free in South Africa.
At the moment, I feel suffocated in South Africa because they are killing women and raping us. Where should we live?Joy Mbesi, Cape Town High pupil
Fellow pupil Emihle Mpofana says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to urgently take action against the scourge of violence against women and children in the country.
We're not even safe at our schools.Emihle Mpofana, Cape Town High pupil
Another high school learner, Babalwa Dibela explains that the pupils are trying to play their part in making a difference.
Listen to some of the young voices share their experiences:
More from Local
Police task team on SA femicide long overdue, says activist Lisa Vetten
Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten discusses the murder of women in South Africa and what can be done to effect change.Read More
Fixed municipal water charge is here to stay, explains City of Cape Town
Why are Capetonians still facing a fixed water charge? And has the price of prepaid electricity gone up? Municipal FAQs answered.Read More
WEF says leaders not snubbing the forum because of xenophobic attacks
Communications head Oliver Cann says they knew before Sunday that the presidents of Malawi, Rwanda will not attend the conference.Read More
ANC Western Cape echoes pleas for appointment of top cop to stamp out femicide
The party says a commissioner is needed to help fight the scourge of gender-based violence in the province.Read More
South Africa accused of lacking accountability policies to tackle femicide
Refilwe Moloto engages a panel on gender-based violence and what needs to be done to curb the scourge.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town pupils join picket outside Parliament over femicide in SA
The young learners are dressed in school uniform brandishing placards that speak out against sexual and gender-based violence.Read More
How climate change is impacting financial institutions
Professor at UP Danny Bradlow says climate change will affect the stability of the financial sector Internationally.Read More
'Criminal aspect a factor, but there is also resentment towards other Africans'
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor condemns the recent ongoing xenophobic attacks spreading across the country.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
Swellendam's mountain is the gem of this holiday destination
Local Swellendam insider Sakkie Nel was born and raised in the area and runs the VisitSwellendam.co.za blog.Read More