'I feel suffocated in South Africa' - learners protest outside Parliament

Hundreds of protestors, comprising of mainly women and children, are making their voices heard outside Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Broadcasting from there, CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies has spoken to some of the young pupils from Cape Town High School speaking out against gender-based violence.

#UyineneMrwetyana #AmINext Protesters are singing, “What have we done?” as more demonstrators join the crowd. LP pic.twitter.com/V3M5YzjRNb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019

Grade 10 learner Joy Mbesi says she does not feel free in South Africa.

At the moment, I feel suffocated in South Africa because they are killing women and raping us. Where should we live? Joy Mbesi, Cape Town High pupil

Fellow pupil Emihle Mpofana says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to urgently take action against the scourge of violence against women and children in the country.

We're not even safe at our schools. Emihle Mpofana, Cape Town High pupil

Another high school learner, Babalwa Dibela explains that the pupils are trying to play their part in making a difference.

