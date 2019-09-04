Yours is complete misplaced anger, prejudice and xenophobia built up out of an inferiority complex created by decades of apartheid and oppression. I don’t see a fellow African as a competitor but a fellow compatriot who is struggling to feed his family and have some comfort in this short life-time. Trevor Noah

My fear is dying from being beaten. That is no way to die, especially at the hands of your fellow Africans. I ask myself what we have done to make them so angry. Kadiye Mohamed, Somalian store owner (Bloomber interview)

Wave after wave of xenophobic attacks have left African foreigners fearing for their lives.

It’s also harming the already strained relationship South Africa has with the rest of the Continent.

Nigeria is calling for sanctions against South Africa as punishment for government inaction.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ibrahim Abdullahi, National Treasurer of the Somali Community Board of South Africa.

Abdullahi explained how Somali traders have come under repeated attacks since 2008, but that they have nowhere else to go – they’ll just have to soldier on, he said.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for quotes from it).

Yes, we’ve been a target from 2008… the last 24 hours we lost 100 tuckshops… 54 of our cars and most of our property has been damaged… In Tembisa, in Soweto… they don’t only loot what they find, they break everything… Ibrahim Abdullahi, National Treasurer - Somali Community Board of South Africa

It’s difficult to protect the shop because your life is more important… When the attack happens, run as fast as you can! Ibrahim Abdullahi, National Treasurer - Somali Community Board of South Africa

Whenever you lose things… you ask your brother for a loan… free of interest. Ibrahim Abdullahi, National Treasurer - Somali Community Board of South Africa

Somalia is a war zone… We have nothing else to do… We try hard… We take the days as they come. Ibrahim Abdullahi, National Treasurer - Somali Community Board of South Africa

