ANC Western Cape echoes pleas for appointment of top cop to stamp out femicide

The ANC in the Western Cape says it will put pressure on Police Minister Bheki Cele to appoint a police commissioner in the province.

ANC WC coordinator, Ronalda Nalumango, says a commissioner is needed to help fight the scourge of gender-based violence in the province.

We need to engage with our minister about the femicide that is happening. Ronalda Nalumango - Coordinator of the ANC in the Western Cape

Nalumango joined CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies, who is broadcasting live from outside the gates of Parliament.

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu) is also protesting in solidarity with other demonstrators.

Sactwu Western Cape provincial secretary Sheila van Rensburg says the government needs to step up and protect women in South Africa.

We need to take stand against the ongoing attack on women and children in our country. We are saying enough is enough. Sheila van Rensburg - Sactwu Western Cape Provincial Secretary

Our mothers are unable to perform their jobs because they are worried about our children out there. Sheila van Rensburg - Sactwu Western Cape Provincial Secretary

Young learners and students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) are among the demonstrators gathered outside the gates of Parliament.

