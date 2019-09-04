[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian with record-breaking winds headed for the Bahamas, animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued 97 dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home.

She is the manager of The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, a group which connects local dogs with US-based rescue and adoption organisations.

97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since last night, poop and piss non stop but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in. Chella Phillips, Facebook

I managed to bring some less fortunate ones and I really appreciate some of you donating for crates.. I really needed it for the scared ones and the sick ones. so Thank you! Chella Phillips, Facebook

Please pray for the Bahamas! if you wish to help financially, our paypal is: pawtcake.refuge.inc@gmail.com Chella Phillips, Facebook

