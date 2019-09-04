Meet Peter Tabichi, the inspiring Kenyan man dubbed the world's best teacher

A maths and physics teacher from a remote village in Kenya is being celebrated all over the world for his good deeds.

Peter Tabichi was the first African to win the $1 million Global Teacher Prize for 2019 earlier this year.

Tabichi donates 80% of his salary towards helping his poor pupils and nurturing their talent.

Despite limited resources, his pupils are outperforming those from much more privileged schools.

He's now visiting Cape Town to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa and other events.

Tabichi says he has always been inspired by his father who is a retired educator.

He believes that his profession has given him the opportunity and responsibility to help others succeed.

I come from a family of teachers who are doing great work. Peter Tabichi, world's best teacher

My student go through challenges that I have also been through. Peter Tabichi, world's best teacher

Listen to the inspiring interview on Today with Kieno Kammies: