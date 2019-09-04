Nigeria calls for sanctions against South Africa

The continuing attacks on Nigerian nationals and businesses in South Africa are unacceptable. Enough is enough. Nigeria will take definitive measures to ensure the safety and protection of her citizens. Nigerian government statement

Nigeria is calling for sanctions against South Africa after wave upon wave of xenophobic attacks on its citizens and other African foreigners.

Nigeria is one of South Africa’s main oil suppliers.

It's also the largest market for many of South Africa's biggest companies.

Already frail relations between the two regional superpowers have reached a breaking point after days of looting and attack on foreign-owned business in Gauteng.

The ANC is drifting. Navel-gazing while Rome burns… I can never understand by the reaction is usually late. It’s never decisive… there isn’t a clampdown… people get away with it, so it just continues… Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Many people [African foreign nationals] here are making great contributions to South Africa… Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

South Africans are getting a reputation… It sticks… Corporates are affected… protestors breaking into Shoprite stores [in the rest of the Continent]… Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

