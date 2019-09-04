[WATCH] CT demonstrators demand to see Ramaphosa outside WEF Africa gathering
A growing group of demonstrators outside the doors of the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is demanding to see President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The group is protesting outside the CTICC, where the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa 2019 event is currently underway.
Citizens want more decisive action from the government amid ongoing violence perpetrated against women and children.
"Where's Rampaphosa?" demonstrators chant outside calling for the country to be shutdown as they try to bring #WEFAfrica19 to a halt. #WEFAfricaProtest. AJ pic.twitter.com/fILBZQLoA0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
Scores of demonstrators who had earlier staged a picket outside Parliament have joined forces with other protesters outside the CTICC.
EWN reporter Kevin Brandt says the demonstrators are calling for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa.
#WEFProtest A much bigger group of demonstrators returned to the CTICC. KB pic.twitter.com/r1m2agBbb9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
#WEFAfricaProtest— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
"What's the body count I've lost track" - posters outside #WEFAfrica19 in protest against #genderbasedviolence. #AmINext
📸: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/CGaRjn8zZb
#WEFProtest @Gaye_Davis pic.twitter.com/QdM83OaEf0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 4, 2019
