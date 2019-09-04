WEF says leaders not snubbing the forum because of xenophobic attacks
The World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa says it does not know why Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Malawian counterpart Peter Mutharika will not be attending the conference.
Reports said the leaders, including Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, have snubbed the conference because of the ongoing xenophobic attacks.
WEF head of communications Oliver Cann tells Clement Manyathela that presidents' schedules change all the time.
We were made aware on Saturday that President Kagame wasn't going to join us and the president of Malawi notified us the previous week.Oliver Cann, Head of Communications - World Economic Forum
RELATED: CT demonstrators demand to see Ramaphosa outside WEF Africa gathering
If you have noticed we were not promoting their names or mentioning them in our press release from Monday.Oliver Cann, Head of communications - World Economic Forum
RELATED: 'Criminal aspect a factor, but there is also resentment towards other Africans'
Cann says issues that South Africans raise are affecting the whole world.
Demonstrators are outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre demanding to see President Cyril Ramaphosa. They say they want more decisive action from the government against gender-based violence.
There will be a session on female violence. We bring leaders from all over Africa and the world and frankly not a lot of action has been happening.Oliver Cann, Head of communications - World Economic Forum
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : WEF says leaders not snubbing the forum because of xenophobic attacks
More from Local
Police task team on SA femicide long overdue, says activist Lisa Vetten
Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten discusses the murder of women in South Africa and what can be done to effect change.Read More
Fixed municipal water charge is here to stay, explains City of Cape Town
Why are Capetonians still facing a fixed water charge? And has the price of prepaid electricity gone up? Municipal FAQs answered.Read More
ANC Western Cape echoes pleas for appointment of top cop to stamp out femicide
The party says a commissioner is needed to help fight the scourge of gender-based violence in the province.Read More
South Africa accused of lacking accountability policies to tackle femicide
Refilwe Moloto engages a panel on gender-based violence and what needs to be done to curb the scourge.Read More
'I feel suffocated in South Africa' - learners protest outside Parliament
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies has spoken to some young pupils from Cape Town High School speaking out against gender-based violence.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town pupils join picket outside Parliament over femicide in SA
The young learners are dressed in school uniform brandishing placards that speak out against sexual and gender-based violence.Read More
How climate change is impacting financial institutions
Professor at UP Danny Bradlow says climate change will affect the stability of the financial sector Internationally.Read More
'Criminal aspect a factor, but there is also resentment towards other Africans'
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor condemns the recent ongoing xenophobic attacks spreading across the country.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
Swellendam's mountain is the gem of this holiday destination
Local Swellendam insider Sakkie Nel was born and raised in the area and runs the VisitSwellendam.co.za blog.Read More