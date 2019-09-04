WEF says leaders not snubbing the forum because of xenophobic attacks

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa says it does not know why Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Malawian counterpart Peter Mutharika will not be attending the conference.

Reports said the leaders, including Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, have snubbed the conference because of the ongoing xenophobic attacks.

WEF head of communications Oliver Cann tells Clement Manyathela that presidents' schedules change all the time.

We were made aware on Saturday that President Kagame wasn't going to join us and the president of Malawi notified us the previous week. Oliver Cann, Head of Communications - World Economic Forum

If you have noticed we were not promoting their names or mentioning them in our press release from Monday. Oliver Cann, Head of communications - World Economic Forum

Cann says issues that South Africans raise are affecting the whole world.

Demonstrators are outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre demanding to see President Cyril Ramaphosa. They say they want more decisive action from the government against gender-based violence.

There will be a session on female violence. We bring leaders from all over Africa and the world and frankly not a lot of action has been happening. Oliver Cann, Head of communications - World Economic Forum

This article first appeared on 702