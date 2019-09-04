African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA

Botswana and Lesotho have both issued travel alerts for citizens headed to South Africa as the nation faces riots and apparent xenophobic violence.

The countries have issued the warnings in light of ongoing unrest and attacks which flared up in various parts of Gauteng this week.

Widespread looting of foreign-owned businesses hit areas including Alexandra, the Johannesburg CBD and Kempton Park.

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says visitors to South Africa have been told to exercise extreme caution in areas such Johannesburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Mpumalanga and North West.

Zulu hostel dwellers in Jeppestown gather before Bheki Cele arrives to address them.

The presidents of the DRC, Malawi and Rwanda have apparently withdrawn from the World Economic Forum (WEF) event taking place in Cape Town this week.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister says their government will take action against what has been happening in SA.

Various South African business including Pep Stores, Shoprite, and MTN stores in Nigeria have been looted in retaliation.

At the same time, Zambia’s football association has also called off its friendly match against South Africa due to the xenophobic attacks.

Their national football team Chipolopolo were scheduled to square off with Bafana Bafana in Zambia on Saturday.

