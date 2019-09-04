'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group executive for human resources Jonathan Thekiso has taken the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday.

Thekiso told the commission that he conducted an audit of the people who left the SABC over a period of time.

The audit revealed that the broadcaster was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people who didn't want to leave the organisation.

The SABC footed a massive bill in contracts to people who didn't want to leave the organisation but the leadership at the time wanted these people out. Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN

