'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
Parliament will spend an extra R111m in 'loss of office' gratuities this year, the Sunday Times has reported.
This is to pay 159 MPs who didn’t return to their parliamentary seats after the national elections.
The report states that those MPs are entitled to a once-off gratuity of four months’ salary for every five-year term completed.
However, there is a suggestion these perks may be cut, leaving some MPs unhappy.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has come in support of these benefit cuts.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to the federation's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla to give more insight on the matter.
We are challenging those MPs that are unhappy with the proposed perks cut to resign and leave Parliament.Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu
He says MPs are deployed by their respective political parties and Cosatu challenges them to leave Parliament if they are not satisfied.
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
More from Politics
Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
Attorney Tracey Lomax-Nixon explains how the process would work.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the latest at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
Women & Men Against Child Abuse will offer support during her court appearance.Read More
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More