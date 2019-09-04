Parliament will spend an extra R111m in 'loss of office' gratuities this year, the Sunday Times has reported.

This is to pay 159 MPs who didn’t return to their parliamentary seats after the national elections.

The report states that those MPs are entitled to a once-off gratuity of four months’ salary for every five-year term completed.

However, there is a suggestion these perks may be cut, leaving some MPs unhappy.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has come in support of these benefit cuts.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to the federation's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla to give more insight on the matter.

We are challenging those MPs that are unhappy with the proposed perks cut to resign and leave Parliament. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

He says MPs are deployed by their respective political parties and Cosatu challenges them to leave Parliament if they are not satisfied.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'