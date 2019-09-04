Fixed municipal water charge is here to stay, explains City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has shed light on a range of issues relating to the billing of municipal services.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and the City's Hoosain Essop gave some answers to some common queries.

Why are Capetonians still facing a fixed water charge?

No matter how high or low the water consumption is, Cape Town households will be charged a fixed cost (which varies based on the size of the meter connection).

Despite rising damn levels, the charge is needed to help operate the city’s water supply system, including repairs and maintenance.

What's going on with water restrictions?

Cape Town is facing Level 3 water restrictions. The restrictions and associated water tarrifs will only be reviewed in November at the end of the hydrological year.

Has the price of pre-paid electricity gone up?

Electricity went up by 8.88% in July for residents who receive their power supply from the City of Cape Town.

Essop, the city's retail electricity manager, explained in detail how the tariff model applies to residents with prepaid meters.

Click here for more on understanding the residential electricity tariffs.

Listen to the discussion on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler: