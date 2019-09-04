'There is a need for a private system that works with and around the NHI'
Discovery Limited founder and group chief executive officer Adrian Gore has clarified the company's position on the National Health Insurance (NHI), saying they want to make sure they are constructive partners in helping build where they can.
There have been questions around the plan and the implications thereof.
Gore says that the role of the private sector is fundamental as a 'safety valve' and the importance of working with and around the NHI.
We have tried to be clear that directionaly we supportive of what government is trying to do in terms of the status quo not being sustainable but at the same time we have tried to put across clearly that the role of the private sector and medical schemes is fundamental as a safety valve, forget about our business interests.Adrian Gore, Founder and group chief executive officer - Discovery Limited
We have tried to put across the important need for a private system that works with and around the NHI.Adrian Gore, Founder and group chief executive officer - Discovery Limited
It is not a flippant statement, it is more an issue that we want to make sure we are constructive partners in helping build where we can but we strongly believe in what we are doing.Adrian Gore, Founder and group chief executive officer - Discovery Limited
Gore says the debate is just starting.
I think the kind of logic dictates where it will go but we have to build something that is sustainable so I think we are optimistic about adding value...Adrian Gore, Founder and group chief executive officer - Discovery Limited
The company released its results for the year ended 30 June 2019, reporting a 12% drop in full-year profit.
Click on the link below to hear more on how they have performed...
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning: