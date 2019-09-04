Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
A group of know as the Oodua Youth Coalition has issued a week-long ultimatum to all South African businesses and investors in Nigeria, warning them to leave the country or risk being attacked.
Eyewitness News reporter Samson Omale joins Joanne Joseph on the line from Nigeria.
Early this morning in Abuja, there was an attempt to get at the Shoprite mall by some protesters ...the police were able to move in very quickly to stop that from happening.Samson Omale, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Yesterday evening at a Shoprite in Lagos, which is the commercial capital, some protesters went into the mall, literally looting until the police intervened.Samson Omale, Reporter - Eyewitness News
I spoke to the Nigerian inspector-general of police asking him what he is doing to secure all South African business interests in Nigeria.Samson Omale, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He said as a Nigerian police force they have put strategies in place to ensure that every South African business in Nigeria will be protected and they are going ahead to arrest any Nigerian who in any way causes any destruction of South African business interests in Nigeria.Samson Omale, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Omale said the Nigerian government was handling the issue the best way they can and will engage South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other officials.
The South African high commissioner to Nigeria has denied that there are xenophobic attacks against Nigerians, says Omale.
Listen below for more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
More from Africa
African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA
Widespread looting of foreign-owned businesses hit areas including Alexandra, the Johannesburg CBD and Kempton Park.Read More
[WATCH] CT demonstrators demand to see Ramaphosa outside WEF Africa gathering
Protestors are chanting outside the CTICC in Cape Town, calling for a state of emergency to be declared in South Africa.Read More
Meet Peter Tabichi, the inspiring Kenyan man dubbed the world's best teacher
Kenyan maths and physics teacher Peter Tabichi donates most of his pay to help poorer students. Here's why he does what he does.Read More
'An entire family and community are forever changed because of a single gunshot'
Adele Kirsten on GFSA's decision to personalise a campaign to ensure women killed by partners don't blur into impersonal numbers.Read More
UCT student wins African literature short story award
Lead SA: PhD candidate Resoketswe Manenzhe chats about her twin passions - writing and science.Read More
WC govt preparing to request SANDF deployment extension on Cape Flats
Premier Alan Winde says his team is busy with an assessment which will inform the decision.Read More
Pitfalls to avoid when investing in property market with a 'fixer upper'
Property expert Joseph Sakoneka advises seeking professional advice and prioritising location.Read More
The army can only buy time - analyst on extending SANDF's Cape Flats deployment
Military and defence expert Helmoed Heitman says the long-term solution to gangsterism has to be socio-economic.Read More
'The time has come for Botswana to realise its own potential'
Leader of Botswana's Alliance for Progressives unpacks the party's plans for the October elections.Read More
'Zimbabwe is paying R14m a week to Eskom to import some electricity'
Journalist Peta Thornycroft explains what day-to-day living is like, in the beleagured country.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made
Founder of Corks Sebastian Matheson speaks to John Maytham.Read More
How to spot a sophisticated investment scam
Scams range from crude and clumsy to the highly polished. Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Nigeria calls for sanctions against South Africa
"Enough is enough," said the Nigerian government in an official statement.Read More
'Somalia is a war zone. We have nothing else to do.'
The Somali Community Board of South Africa lost 100 tuckshops in the past 24 hours, says it's National Treasurer Ibrahim Abdullahi.Read More
How climate change is impacting financial institutions
Professor at UP Danny Bradlow says climate change will affect the stability of the financial sector Internationally.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Latest economic growth is not good enough - economist
SA's economy grew 3.1% in the second quarter avoiding a technical recession.Read More
Busa plans to meet with police minister over wave of attacks in Gauteng
Meanwhile the SA-Nigeria Business Chamber says the violent looting that has taken place has implications beyond SA's borders.Read More
South Africa avoids recession as economy grows by 3.1%
The economy remains broken. We can’t be seduced by this handsome number, warns Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank.Read More
More from Politics
Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
Attorney Tracey Lomax-Nixon explains how the process would work.Read More
'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla explains why the federation supports the cutting of benefits for parliamentarians.Read More
'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the latest at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
Women & Men Against Child Abuse will offer support during her court appearance.Read More
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More