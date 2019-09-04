A group of know as the Oodua Youth Coalition has issued a week-long ultimatum to all South African businesses and investors in Nigeria, warning them to leave the country or risk being attacked.

Eyewitness News reporter Samson Omale joins Joanne Joseph on the line from Nigeria.

Early this morning in Abuja, there was an attempt to get at the Shoprite mall by some protesters ...the police were able to move in very quickly to stop that from happening. Samson Omale, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Yesterday evening at a Shoprite in Lagos, which is the commercial capital, some protesters went into the mall, literally looting until the police intervened. Samson Omale, Reporter - Eyewitness News

I spoke to the Nigerian inspector-general of police asking him what he is doing to secure all South African business interests in Nigeria. Samson Omale, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He said as a Nigerian police force they have put strategies in place to ensure that every South African business in Nigeria will be protected and they are going ahead to arrest any Nigerian who in any way causes any destruction of South African business interests in Nigeria. Samson Omale, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Omale said the Nigerian government was handling the issue the best way they can and will engage South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other officials.

The South African high commissioner to Nigeria has denied that there are xenophobic attacks against Nigerians, says Omale.

This article first appeared on 702 : Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja