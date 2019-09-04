Police task team on SA femicide long overdue, says activist Lisa Vetten

Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten says the South African Police Service (SAPS) needs to urgently establish a task team to research the scourge of femicide in the country.

She claims that the police action is long overdue and adds that SAPS should have identified a pattern in the increasing femicides a long time ago.

The police must take charge of this. Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

Vetten has been focusing on violence against women for more than 20 years in her research work.

She explains that the murder statistics tell a story about how women have been treated in South Africa over the past two decades.

According to Vetten, the murder of women in the country has seen an upward trajectory over the past eight years.

She advises that the SAPS should partner with an academic institution for the task team research.

Vetten adds that other interventions should include improved and targeted emergency response services.

The activist says it is important for citizens to keep the momentum as various groups organise and mobilise for action.

