Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
Attorney Tracey Lomax-Nixon has urged women to sue their abusers for damages.
The call for action follows the scourge of femicide and the news of Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder this week.
Lomax-Nixon is also calling on insurers to develop a product aimed at funding medical and legal bills linked to gender abuse.
She says very few cases result in convictions and that there has to be a way to protect survivors.
We have been discussing for a while the idea of dilectual damages because sexual assault is assault.Tracey Lomax-Nixon, attorney
The criminal justice system is not the best place to deal with gender-based violence and sexual offences because the criminal justice system is accused-centric, it centres the right of the accused to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. The corollary of that is that the survivor is treated like just any witness, there is no protection against re-traumatisation...Tracey Lomax-Nixon, Attorney
There has got to be a way to do this where the rape survivor can be protected and be part of the process rather than just a witness.Tracey Lomax-Nixon, Attorney
Just as you can sue somebody who punches you, you can sue somebody who rapes you in civil courts for damages.Tracey Lomax-Nixon, Attorney
We will be lobbying the Departments of Justice, Social Development and the Presidency, to show them that they are not doing enough, to show them what more they could be doing and we will volunteer not just to criticise, but to facilitate improvement. We can change the world.— Tracey Lomax-Nixon (@LoudMouthedChic) September 4, 2019
She says this method of justice has been tried before and that there is a precedent for it. Lomax-Nixon says, however, there are positives and negatives to it.
The positive is that the survivor would be the plaintiff and the plaintiff drives the action.Tracey Lomax-Nixon, Attorney
Because the accused is not facing incarceration or imprisonment, his rights are not as stringently protected as they are in a criminal hearing.Tracey Lomax-Nixon, Attorney
The downside is that claims prescribe after three years and once your claim has been prescribed you can never revive it.Tracey Lomax-Nixon, Attorney
The other difficulty is that not all of the accused people are going to have the funds to pay damages.Tracey Lomax-Nixon, Attorney
We may well be getting empty judgments but those judgments are still empowering for a woman, it is still a judgment where a court has said: 'I believe you.'Tracey Lomax-Nixon, Attorney
She explains how a judgment of this nature will affect the accused.
It has the same effect as any judgment on your credit rating and depending on how it is captured, sometimes they capture the cause of action. So the cause of action may come up on your credit bureau history. That may affect your affordability.Tracey Lomax-Nixon, attorney
Click on the link below to hear more...
This article first appeared on 702 : Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
More from Politics
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla explains why the federation supports the cutting of benefits for parliamentarians.Read More
'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the latest at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.Read More
'He molested me, physically and verbally abused me, it went on for a long time'
Tilana Stander has opened a sexual assault case against her father Joao Rodrigues for the abuse she endured 40 years ago.Read More
Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
Women & Men Against Child Abuse will offer support during her court appearance.Read More
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More