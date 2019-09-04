[LISTEN] How cork sneakers are made
Turning a cork bark into material takes roughly two months, according to sneaker company Corks founder Sebastian Matheson.
He says the product is a more eco-friendly item to have on your feet compared to regular sneakers.
Matheson sat down with John Maytham to share the process and more about the shoe.
These type of sneakers are majority plastic and chemical-based material. So pretty much anything you can make or use with genuine cow hide or leather, you can use with cork.Sebastian Matheson, Founder - Corks
Cork has some incredible benefits to it. It is incredibly lightweight, water-resistant and very durable.Sebastian Matheson, Founder - Corks
He says they have experimented with a few other products such as bags and caps.
Click on the link below to find out more...
