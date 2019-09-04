Streaming issues? Report here
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes

4 September 2019 6:30 PM
by
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Match in Africa
Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.

CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation Janine Händel has responded to some of the anger surrounding next February's 'Match in Africa' between sportsmen Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Thousands of tennis fans raised concern when they failed to obtain tickets as they were sold out within 10 minutes.

Fans were allowed a maximum of six tickets each.

She says the process was monitored.

I can assure you we were physically in the steering technical room of these ticket platforms in order to really watch carefully what was happening. We were surprised how smoothly the process technically was going. People were queuing many minutes before 9:00.

Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation

She says over 40 000 tickets were sold.

We only have seating for 48,000. So there are many technical places which we cannot sell for that view and, of course, there are some tickets reserved for sponsoring and other commitments but there were more than 40,000 tickets going on sale this morning.

Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation

I deeply regret that the stadium does not have a capacity of 100,000 even though that would not go with watching tennis.

Janine Händel, CEO - Roger Federer Foundation

Click on the link below to hear more...


