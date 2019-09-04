'SA needs a socioeconomic-moral reboot'
Pan African Investment and Research Services CEO Iraj Abedian says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to show step change as a matter of urgency.
Reflecting on the issues of the day - including corruption in both the public and private sector, violence against women and children as well as attacks on foreign nationals, Abedian took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his concerns.
SA clearly needs a socio-economic-moral reboot.Daily evidences of violence against women&children,attacks on fellow Africans& unabated abuse of office by political&corporate leaders pose additional serious risk to economic revival. Pres.Ramaphosa needs to show step change& soon.— Iraj Abedian (@IrajAbedian) September 4, 2019
Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, Abedian says South Africa's constitutional democracy is at risk and the economy can only go one way if there is no change.
We should literally as a matter of urgency, a national priority, bring these issues to some form of national event and look into the eye of the problem and not point at each other as if anybody is innocent...Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
If not, not only are people going to die. We are going to destroy the reputation of the country...Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
The flip side of it is if you have so much poverty, so much unemployment and so forth, what are you doing in the private and public sector squandering hundreds and billions of rand.. bringing the economy to a sneeze.Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
