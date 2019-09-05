'We need Ramaphosa to explain what government will do about xenophobic attacks'
There has been a backlash on the continent against the recent attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.
Businesses such as Shoprite, MTN and Pepkor Holdings faced looting in some of their premises in Lagos and Lusaka.
The South African embassy in the Nigerian city of Lagos also came under attack, forcing the embassy to shut its doors on Wednesday.
RELATED: Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Pretoria political sciences professor Siphamandla Zondi on these recent attacks.
RELATED: WEF says leaders not snubbing the forum because of xenophobic attacks
Zondi says attacks on foreign nationals is a huge setback in South Africa and it will take a lot to recover from it.
What we need is for the president to come out and explain what happened but explain what the government will do about these attacks.Siphamandla Zondi, Political sciences professor - University of Pretoria
He says South Africa can't afford to jeopardise its relationships with other African countries in the continent.
Listen below to the whole conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We need Ramaphosa to explain what government will do about xenophobic attacks'
'Hlaudi Motsoeneng interfered with SABC editorial processes,' commission told
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on what is happening at the state capture inquiry.Read More
Afriforum questions NPA's move to give Malema heads up on firearm charges
Will they prosecute? AfriForum is concerned that the NPA may be flouting legal procedure by informing Julius Malema of their decision first.Read More
Election of new eThekwini mayor underway
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives an update on the voting process.Read More
Should Post Office be held liable for Uyinene Mrwetyana's death?
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi provides a legal explanation on whether an employee can be held responsible for such a crime.Read More
Naming alleged sexual offenders on social media anonymously...is it legal?
Ditshego Media CEO and social media expect Tebogo Ditshego gives insight on perpetrators names being shared online.Read More
'SA needs a socioeconomic-moral reboot'
Pan African Investment and Research Services CEO Iraj Abedian says President Ramaphosa needs to show step change and soon.Read More
Landmark high court judgment exposes an ANC government that hinders land reform
The state has 30 days to sell the farm to Rakgase on the terms and price which would have applied had the farm been sold in 2003.Read More
Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
Attorney Tracey Lomax-Nixon explains how the process would work.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla explains why the federation supports the cutting of benefits for parliamentarians.Read More