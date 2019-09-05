There has been a backlash on the continent against the recent attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

Businesses such as Shoprite, MTN and Pepkor Holdings faced looting in some of their premises in Lagos and Lusaka.

The South African embassy in the Nigerian city of Lagos also came under attack, forcing the embassy to shut its doors on Wednesday.

RELATED: Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja

Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Pretoria political sciences professor Siphamandla Zondi on these recent attacks.

RELATED: WEF says leaders not snubbing the forum because of xenophobic attacks

Zondi says attacks on foreign nationals is a huge setback in South Africa and it will take a lot to recover from it.

What we need is for the president to come out and explain what happened but explain what the government will do about these attacks. Siphamandla Zondi, Political sciences professor - University of Pretoria

He says South Africa can't afford to jeopardise its relationships with other African countries in the continent.

Listen below to the whole conversation:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'We need Ramaphosa to explain what government will do about xenophobic attacks'