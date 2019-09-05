'Self-defence is a tool to empower yourself'
With the rise of sexual assault cases and femicide in the country, learning how to defend yourself is vital.
Stay Safe is a self-protection and empowerment training initiative for girls and women in South African.
To date, Stay Safe has empowered more than 200 000 primary and secondary school learners with the practical skills of general safety and self-defence
Self-defence instructor and chairperson of Stay Safe Mantsadi Sepheka tells Refilwe Moloto that self-defence is a tool to empower yourself.
The greatest risk has always been our children for the longest time. It starts with our children and teaching young girls to defend themselves because we can't exclude them from the story.Mantsadi Sepheka, Self-defence instructor and chairperson - Stay Safe
Self-defence is about being proactive and taking responsibility for your own self-protection and safety.Mantsadi Sepheka, Self-defence instructor and chairperson - Stay Safe
Sepheka explains how you can access their services.
We do have workshops sporadically throughout the year. We do it nationally, privately and for corporates.Mantsadi Sepheka, Self-defence instructor and chairperson - Stay Safe
When we started we started in rural areas.Mantsadi Sepheka, Self-defence instructor and chairperson - Stay Safe
Listen to the full interview below...
