Naming alleged sexual offenders on social media anonymously...is it legal?
In light of the recent spike of gender-based violence on women and children in South Africa, people have been sharing names of alleged offenders online.
Is it right to name and shame alleged perpetrators of sexual offences anonymously without concrete evidence - and should these posts be retweeted?
RELATED: Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ditshego Media CEO and social media expect Tebogo Ditshego to give insight on the matter.
The perspective from those who are naming and shaming alleged perpetrators online is that the law has failed to protect them hence they use these platforms as a last option, Ditshego explains.
The danger of South Africa not having a strong legal process that holds people accountable for their actions, it leads to people taking the law into their own hands.Tebogo Ditshego, CEO - Ditshego Media
He says in some instances, the naming and shaming is a call for help and desperation.
The public needs to understand that people have a right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. You need to understand that some people are going to hijack your cause and push their own agendas.Tebogo Ditshego, CEO - Ditshego Media
He says from a publishing perspective, the press code is clear when it comes to anonymous sources.
It says we need to minimise the use of anonymous sources and when we do use them we need to verify that what they have said is credible. And the verification is where the issue is here.Tebogo Ditshego, CEO - Ditshego Media
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Naming alleged sexual offenders on social media anonymously...is it legal?
More from Politics
Afriforum questions NPA's move to give Malema heads up on firearm charges
Will they prosecute? AfriForum is concerned that the NPA may be flouting legal procedure by informing Julius Malema of their decision first.Read More
Election of new eThekwini mayor underway
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives an update on the voting process.Read More
Should Post Office be held liable for Uyinene Mrwetyana's death?
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi provides a legal explanation on whether an employee can be held responsible for such a crime.Read More
'We need Ramaphosa to explain what government will do about xenophobic attacks'
University of Pretoria political sciences professor Siphamandla Zondi weighs in on the recent spate of violence in the country.Read More
'SA needs a socioeconomic-moral reboot'
Pan African Investment and Research Services CEO Iraj Abedian says President Ramaphosa needs to show step change and soon.Read More
Landmark high court judgment exposes an ANC government that hinders land reform
The state has 30 days to sell the farm to Rakgase on the terms and price which would have applied had the farm been sold in 2003.Read More
Lawyer urges women to sue their abusers for damages
Attorney Tracey Lomax-Nixon explains how the process would work.Read More
Nigerians threaten to close South African companies in Abuja
EWN correspondent Samson Omale says Nigerian inspector-general is adamant the police will protect South African businesses.Read More
'If MPs are unhappy with Parliament proposed perks cut, they are free to resign'
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla explains why the federation supports the cutting of benefits for parliamentarians.Read More
'SABC was willing to pay a lot of money to get rid of people,' inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the latest at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.Read More
More from Local
' I agree, enough is enough', Ramaphosa addresses protesters outside parliament
The president confirmed he would be travelling to the Eastern Cape to visit the family of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
CT woman describes how Uyinene's confessed killer may have tried to lure her too
In a widely shared Facebook post, Alice Cropper recalls her eery encounter with the very same Clareinch Post Office employee.Read More
Five suspects arrested after CT cops killed for their firearms
The two officers were attacked on Wednesday afternoon while patrolling the perimeter of a construction site to keep workers safe.Read More
You can be sued for naming and shaming alleged rapists on Twitter
Media Monitoring director Willam Bird says even if you retweet you can be charged with crimen injuria.Read More
SANDF must extend Cape Flats deployment, says W Cape govt
Premier Alan Winde explains why the province believes a two-month presence in the gang-riddled area is not enough.Read More
'Police were warned of impending xenophobic attacks and did not act'
African Diaspora Forum's Vusimuzi Sibanda says there is a lack of political will to help migrants.Read More
'Self-defence is a tool to empower yourself'
Self-defence instructor at Stay Safe, Mantsadi Sepheka says it is important to teach young girls how to defend themselves.Read More
Landmark high court judgment exposes an ANC government that hinders land reform
The state has 30 days to sell the farm to Rakgase on the terms and price which would have applied had the farm been sold in 2003.Read More
Police task team on SA femicide long overdue, says activist Lisa Vetten
Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten discusses the murder of women in South Africa and what can be done to effect change.Read More
Fixed municipal water charge is here to stay, explains City of Cape Town
Why are Capetonians still facing a fixed water charge? And has the price of prepaid electricity gone up? Municipal FAQs answered.Read More