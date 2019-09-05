In light of the recent spike of gender-based violence on women and children in South Africa, people have been sharing names of alleged offenders online.

Is it right to name and shame alleged perpetrators of sexual offences anonymously without concrete evidence - and should these posts be retweeted?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ditshego Media CEO and social media expect Tebogo Ditshego to give insight on the matter.

The perspective from those who are naming and shaming alleged perpetrators online is that the law has failed to protect them hence they use these platforms as a last option, Ditshego explains.

The danger of South Africa not having a strong legal process that holds people accountable for their actions, it leads to people taking the law into their own hands. Tebogo Ditshego, CEO - Ditshego Media

He says in some instances, the naming and shaming is a call for help and desperation.

The public needs to understand that people have a right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. You need to understand that some people are going to hijack your cause and push their own agendas. Tebogo Ditshego, CEO - Ditshego Media

He says from a publishing perspective, the press code is clear when it comes to anonymous sources.

It says we need to minimise the use of anonymous sources and when we do use them we need to verify that what they have said is credible. And the verification is where the issue is here. Tebogo Ditshego, CEO - Ditshego Media

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : Naming alleged sexual offenders on social media anonymously...is it legal?