'Police were warned of impending xenophobic attacks and did not act'
South Africa is currently gripped by a spate of violent attacks in the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding areas.
The resurgence of xenophobic attacks in the past week has sparked an outcry from foreign nationals and a number of African countries, with Nigerians retaliating, vandalising and looting South African businesses in that country like Shoprite.
The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) says it is concerned that police and its intelligence unit did not act on information it gave them regarding the xenophobic attacks.
The ADF says it will be lobbying delegates at the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town to address the recurring xenophobic attacks in the country.
Refilwe Moloto speaks ADF chairperson Vusimuzi Sibanda about their concerns.
Starting from March when the first attacks started on truck drivers we tried to share this information with the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and some of the ANC structures. They told us they have the national intelligence on it and they called the Minister of Transport and Police and these things will be resolved.Vusimuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
Sibanda says at the beginning of August they also warned the police about the planned attacks.
In August again...there were messages circulating and we shared them with the police. They said they will infiltrate them but we were shocked when in a day or two there were attacks and the police were not there.Vusimuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
The information was never utilised, he says.
This is what is making us believe that there was no commitment to stamp out or try and stop these attacks.Vusimuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
There is no political will to help migrants...During these attacks, we have seen police standing when people are looting and they just look non-committed.Vusimuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
The President looks so absent-minded he doesn't look like he is concerned at all about what is happening.Vusimuzi Sibanda, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
