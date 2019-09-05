Ndlovu Youth Choir makes it through to AGT finals

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is through to America's Got Talent finals.

The inspiring South African choir have wowed the American audience with its rendition of "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston and Kygo's Steve Winwood on Wednesday and received a standing ovation.

The group took to social media to share the good news.

There can only be one act saved by the judges and that act is… @ChoirAfrica! pic.twitter.com/HFljpg3aKA — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 5, 2019

We are through to the finals of America’s Got Talent. Dreams do come true. #agt 🙏🏾🇿🇦🇺🇸🙌🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/O53ZiTIJk3 — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 5, 2019

